Assin North by-election: 41,000 voters across 99 polling stations

Dcnjjk.png File photo

Tue, 27 Jun 2023 Source: GNA

A total of 41,000 voters are expected to vote in 99 polling stations in tomorrow’s by-election in the Assin North Constituency.

The election is necessitated by the Supreme Court’s ruling against the former MP, James Gyekye Quayson, for holding Canadian citizenship aside from that of Ghana.

The Assin North constituency over the past few weeks has seen a lot of political activities, with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) formally ending their campaigns with rallies on Sunday, June 25, 2023, ahead of the election.

The NDC has retained Gyekye Quayson as its candidate though he is facing criminal charges over his 2020 Candidature.

The NPP and the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) have Charles Opoku and Catherine Enyonam as their respective candidates.

Officials from the Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters in Accra are already in the Constituency to support the District.

According to the Commission, all is for voting to start at 0700 hours and close at 1700 hours.

Security has been beefed up in the Constituency as Police pickup trucks and other crowd-controlling equipment are seen at various vantage points across the Constituency.

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, accompanied by other senior police officers Monday met the leaders of the various political parties and EC officials to discuss security arrangements ahead of the polls.

