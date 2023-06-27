Assin North by-election: Car of NDC national youth organiser vandalised

The Assin North parliamentary by-election is becoming tense as pockets of violence are being seen in some parts of the constituency.

The National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, popularly known as Pablo, has tasted some of this violence as his vehicle was vandalised at one of the polling stations.



One of the windows of Pablo’s V8 was completely shattered.



The windscreen screen and the rear windscreen were also broken.



It is not clear what led to the attack but the NDC youth organiser addressed the issue to some of the policemen at the polling station.



IB/OGB