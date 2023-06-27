8
Assin North by-election: Henry Quartey orders police to arrest man campaigning at voting centre

Tue, 27 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has been captured ordering police personnel to arrest an unidentified man who is said to have been campaigning for votes at a polling station in Assin North.

The man, who is allegedly in police custody erred in his quest to canvas for votes per the Electoral Commission’s rule against campaigning on election day.

He was captured on video along with some children chanting the words ‘Joe Quayson number 3’ numerous times in a bid to canvas for votes for the NDC parliamentary candidate even as electorates were casting their ballot.

Meanwhile, there is heavy security presence at Assin North as constituents head out in their numbers to cast their ballot in a keenly contested by-election between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Charles Opoku and James Gyake Quayson of the NDC.

Ahead of the by-election, a new poll conducted by the Global InfoAnalytics has revealed that Charles Opoku, holds a slim advantage over James Gyakye Quayson.

The poll which showed that some 45.6 percent of respondents expressed their desire to vote for James Gyakye Quayson, while 46.7 percent declared their intention to vote for Charles Opoku.

It further revealed that some 6.9 percent of respondents remain undecided about the candidate to vote for who. This could prove pivotal in determining the final outcome of the election according to Global InfoAnalytics.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
