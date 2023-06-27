Assin North by-election: It's all smiles from both camps as Ken Agyapong meets Asiedu Nketiah

Kennedy Agyapong in hearty conversation with General Mosquito

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has been seen sharing a hearty moment with the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central and flagbearer hopeful of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong during the by-election at Assin North by-election.

A video shared on Twitter showcased a unique moment of unity between the two leaders who are often seen as adversaries.



The smiles exchanged between Ken Agyapong and General Mosquito as they hugged each other portray that both parties are looking forward to the peace of the Assin North by-election.



Background



Earlier, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah, met with the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim.



The encounter took place when they met with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare on June 26, 2023, ahead of the Assin North by-election, showcased a rare moment of friendship and exchange of pleasantries between the two leaders.



With broad smiles, the two playfully hugged and teased each other on emerging as the winners of the by-election.

The by-election is between NPP’s Charles Opoku, NDC’s James Gyakye Quayson and Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Bernice Enyonam Sefenu.





Inside Assin North, Its all smiles from both Camps.#GraphicOnline#ReliablyCredible pic.twitter.com/rF2Nsp5oOQ — GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) June 27, 2023

