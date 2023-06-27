2
Menu
News

Assin North by-election: JFK, Afenyo-Markin, others clash with police over arrest of NPP members

Scene Of The Altercation Some NPP leaders confronting police officers

Tue, 27 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) are accusing the Ghana Police Service of wrongly arresting its agents and members in the ongoing Assin North by-elections.

A video shared by Metro TV showed leading figures in the NPP, including the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK); the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin and private legal practitioner, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, engaging in a heated argument with the police.

In the said video, one of the police officers can be seen urging the NPP bigwigs to stay calm.

“We are very busy, trying to ensure that there is law and order for this operation,” he said.

But JFK can be heard saying that the police were arresting NPP members in their strongholds.

“But the law and order should be fair, it is going against our people. Our agent has been arrested, three of our supporters have also been arrested.

“And the sad thing is all this tension is happening in the stronghold of the NPP… how come in all our strongholds they are having issues there. Is that deliberate?” he asked>

So far, there are reports of the police arresting two people who were posing as security officials.

Watch the video of the altercation below:



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







IB/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Related Articles: