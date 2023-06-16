Assin North by-election: John Dumelo shows off motor riding skills as he canvasses for votes for NDC

Actor cum politician, John Dumelo, is making waves in the Assin North Constituency after he arrived there to help his party; the National Democratic Congress (NDC), win the ensuing parliamentary by-election for the constituency.

His arrival in the constituency seems to have brought some excitement to residents of Assin North and energised the campaign of the NDC.



Viral videos on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, showed him being mobbed at schools and marketplaces he visited to canvass for votes for the NDC candidate, James Gyakye Quayson.



The actor cum politician also went around campaigning in communities in Assin North on an NDC-branded motorcycle.



In another viral video, sighted by GhanaWeb, Dumelo, who was majestically riding a motorcycle exclaimed: “Eye Zu”



The residents of Assin Kushea who were so excited to see him responded; “Eye Za”.

Watch a video of Dumelo showing off his motor riding skills below:







You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:









You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:















IB/FNOQ