Assin North by-election: Military impostor arrested with weapons

Tue, 27 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service in the Assin North Constituency have arrested an unidentified man dressed in military uniform and purporting to be with Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The arrest comes after the security forces were tipped off about his suspicious behavior as voting commenced at Assin North.

According to a 3news.com report, the military impostor was arrested with some weapons in his possession.

He was quickly questioned and arrested by the Police who have sent him to a nearby station for interrogation.

Meanwhile, there is heavy security presence at Assin North as constituents head out in their numbers to cast their ballot in a keenly contested by-election between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Charles Opoku and James Gyake Quayson of the NDC.

Watch the video below:



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:





