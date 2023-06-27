Assin North by-election: Queues form at 5:30am ahead crucial polls

Some of the voters in queue to exercise their franchise

Voters in the Assin North constituency are demonstrating their eagerness to exercise their democratic rights. GhanaWeb reporter present at the Methodist Primary 1 polling station in Assin Breku captured images of voters forming queues as early as 5:00 am even though polls formally open at 7:00 am.

Nimatu Yakubu reports that as early as 5:30 am, election materials had already arrived at the particular polling station, and preparations for the voting process were in full swing.



The images from the polling station depict a diverse group of individuals patiently waiting in line, eager to have their voices heard through the ballot box. The early turnout suggests a strong sense of civic duty among the residents of Assin North.



This by-election features three candidates vying for the parliamentary seat. The New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Charles Opoku, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, James Gyakye Quayson, and the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) candidate Bernice Enyonam Sefenu, are in a race that is believed to be between the NDC and NPP.



The election has garnered significant attention and has been closely followed by both local and national media outlets. It is seen as a crucial event that will shape the political landscape in the region.



It takes place after the expungement of the former member of Parliament James Gyakye Quayson over a dual citizenship case that went as far as the Supreme Court of Ghana.

