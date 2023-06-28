17
Assin North by-election: We live to fight another day - Akufo-Addo

Wed, 28 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has encouraged members of the New Patriotic Party to hold their heads up high despite a resounding defeat to the National Democratic Congress in the just concluded by-election at Assin North.

According to him, there remains confidence that the NPP will win the seat back from the opposition party in due course.

In a message posted on Twitter on June 28, following the outcome of the election, the President recognised the importance of democracy where there will always be winners and losers.

“I urge members of my party, the New Patriotic Party, to keep their heads up, recognising that, in a democracy, there are winners and losers, and that we live to fight another day. We once held the Assin North seat, and I am confident that, sooner rather than later, Assin North will be blue again,” he stated.

He added that Ghana's democratic credentials were further strengthened on Tuesday following the conduct of a peaceful election in Assin North and also commended the Electoral Commission and security agencies for their relenting efforts.

President Akufo-Addo however congratulated the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for winning the by-election.

