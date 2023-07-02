Assin North by-election: We shared wellington boots, they shared cash - NDC

File photo

A member of the national communications team of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Emmanuel Kojo Mensah, has admitted that the party engaged in vote-buying during the by-election held in the Assin North Constituency on June 27, 2023.

The by-election was conducted after the Supreme Court ruled that the previous election of Mr James Gyakye Quayson in 2020 was in violation of the law due to his dual citizenship.



Mr Mensah explained that while the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) was openly sharing money, the NDC strategically addressed the needs of the people during the by-election.



He stated that the NDC focused on providing assistance to the people, particularly traditional farmers, instead of engaging in direct vote-buying.



During an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman, Mr Mensah, who is also a lawyer, revealed that the NDC supplied wellington boots to the farmers to support their farming activities.



He emphasised the importance of addressing the needs of the people who had been deprived of proper representation.

Additionally, Mr Mensah cautioned the members of the NDC against complacency after the victory in the by-election and urged them to work hard toward a resounding victory in the 2024 elections.



He dismissed the notion that the victory in Assin North was a guarantee of success in the next elections, emphasising the need for the party to remain focused and dedicated to achieving its goals.



In summary, Mr Mensah acknowledged the NDC's involvement in addressing the needs of the people during the by-election, while criticising the NPP's open vote-buying approach.



He called for continued hard work and determination from the NDC to secure a decisive victory over the NPP in the upcoming 2024 elections.