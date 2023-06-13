Assin North by-election: Wontumi, NPP candidate captured in a viral photo kneeling for prayers

Chairman Wontumi and Charles Opoku

A photo capturing the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, and the NPP parliamentary candidate for Assin North, Charles Opoku, kneeling for prayer at a church has gone viral on social media.

The image, taken ahead of the by-election scheduled for June 27, 2023, has elicited diverse reactions from online users.



In the viral photo, Chairman Wontumi can be seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt paired with blue trousers, while Charles Opoku is dressed in a light green kaftan. Both individuals are depicted with their eyes closed and hands folded in front of them in a humble posture.



Social media users have expressed a range of opinions regarding the viral image. Some users, such as Chris Atadika, commented on the perceived humility of the politicians, sarcastically stating, "Be humble like politicians who want your vote!"



Another user commented, “See how they're humbly bowing just to seek power, but these same people will question a Christian's submission to the church."



Also, a user by the name of Dr. Pscho questioned the rationale behind the kneeling of the two politicians “Which kind of political marketing strategy be dix please.”

The photo has ignited a broader conversation about the authenticity of public figures' religious displays during political campaigns. Critics argue that such acts could be perceived as insincere attempts to win public favor or manipulate religious sentiment for political gain. Others contend that it is important to separate political posturing from genuine religious devotion.



Meanwhile, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Mustafa Gbandi has disclosed that it took the intervention of the National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party for him to get accommodation in the Assin North constituency ahead of the by-election.According to him, all 64 hotels in the area has been booked by the New Patriotic Party making it difficult for them to find a place to lodge whilst they carry out their activities in the constituency.Parliament through its Clerk has declared the Assin North Parliamentary seat vacant following the Supreme Court’s ruling on the eligibility of James Gyakye Quayson in occupying the Assin North seat.

The Supreme Court by a unanimous decision ordered Ghana’s Parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson from its records as the Member of Parliament for the Assin North constituency on May 17.



