Assin North is a testament that we are ready to rescue Ghana – NDC man

Ndc Sombody Member of the Communication Team of the NDC, Ralph Apetorgbor

Thu, 29 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Since James Gyakye Quayson and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) won the Assin North by-election individuals of the party have sent congratulatory messages to the Assin North electorates, the MP-elect, James Gyakye Quayson and affirming the chances of winning the 2024 general election.

A member of the communication team of the NDC, Ralph Apetorgbor, who also congratulated the electorates of Assin indicated that voting for Gyakye Quayson and rejecting the NPP’s Charles Opoku is a testament that the NDC is ready to rescue Ghana in 2024.

He said this in a Twitter post which was sighted by GhanaWeb.

“Kudos to Hon. James Quayson and the good people of Assin North! FREEDOM at last, and yesterday’s victory is a preamble to the prospective fortunes of the NDC.

“Indeed, this is a testament that the NDC is READY to RESCUE Ghana and H.E. JDM will win the Presidential Polls come 2024,” the tweet read.

The NDC’s James Gyakye Quayson won with 17,245 votes representing 57.56 per cent of the valid votes cast with the New Patriotic Party candidate, Charles Opoku coming second with 12,630 votes representing 42.15 per cent.

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) candidate Sefenu Bernice Enyonam got 87 votes representing 0.29 per cent.

