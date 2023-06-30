Assin North people don't need development, send projects to 'loyal' Ashanti Region - NPP man

Bright Nyampong, NPP Obuasi West Youth Organizer

Bright Nyampong, a constituency youth organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called out the people of Assin North for rejecting the NPP in the July 27 by-election.

He holds that the people of Assin North had demonstrated that development does not vote with their choice of James Gyakye Qyuayson over the NPP’s Charles Opoku during the vote.



The Obuasi West Youth Organizer said it was time the government withheld development projects being undertaken in the constituency and channel same to the Ashanti Region, its stronghold.



He defended his call stating that if Assin North votes against the party then it was better to send development to other places that are loyal to the NPP in terms of voting patterns.



“We plead with the president that Assin North have showed that development doesn’t vote. With all respect, the Ashanti Region is in need, come rain or shine, we will vote for the NPP and its candidate.



“Please go and fix the Kwabre, Manso roads and the Suame Interchange, let’s relocate all the machines from here. The people of Kwabre and Suame will vote for the government.

“We have seen that Assin North doesn’t want development. This is so ungrateful and I think the government should pay them for that,” he said on Kumasi-based Wontumi TV.



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.



Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.





