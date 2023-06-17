Assin North polls: There's more for him to do - Prof Opoku-Agyemang heightens campaign for Gyakye Quayson

Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang campaigns in Assin North

The 2020 running mate of John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has moved up her campaign for James Gyakye Quayson a notch higher.



In the latest updates on her campaign, she joined executives from the national, regional, constituency, and branch levels - as well as other party members on Thursday, June 15, 2023, as the party continues to cement its campaign to get their candidate to be re-elected as the Member of Parliament for Assin North.



This is in an attempt to restore the mandate of James Gyakye Quayson, following a Supreme Court ruling that quashed the election of the candidate as an elected MP.



This was after a case brought against the NDC member to challenge his eligibility to contest the 2020 election over claims that he held a dual citizenship, was upheld by the apex court.



In her campaign for him, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang met with teachers from Assin Praso, Assin Breku, and Assin Akonfudi at Assin Breku.

She also paid a courtesy call on the chiefs and queen mothers of communities she visited.



In her interactions, she told the people that she believes that James Gyakye Quayson is best placed to continue the great work he started in the constituency, well before and after his victory in 2020.



She was joined by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) chairmen for Ashanti and Savannah Regions, Augustus Andrews Nana Akwasi and Alhaji Seidu Imoro respectively.



Watch a brief video of her interactions below:





