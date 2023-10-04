At my level, I won't waste my time discussing Wontumi – Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen, Independent Presidential Candidate and Wontumi

Independent presidential aspirant for election 2024, Alan Kyerematen, has expressed disappointment with the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, over comments made about their past association.

Speaking in an interview on Akoma FM on October 2, 2023, Alan Kyerematen stated that he harbors pain over Wontumi's public remarks concerning him.



Stressing that his concerns notwithstanding, he had no intention of engaging in a public exchange with him.



The dispute between the two political figures traces back to Alan Kyerematen's assertion that he played a role in Chairman Wontumi's entry into the NPP.



Kyerematen claimed that he personally introduced Chairman Wontumi to the hierarchy of the party, advocating for his acceptance.

However, Chairman Wontumi disputed these claims in a statement issued on Tuesday, September 27, 2023.



In the statement, released by his Special Assistant, Andy Owusu, it was asserted that Kyerematen's account was not accurate, as Chairman Wontumi was already a member of the NPP when they first crossed paths.



The statement went further to suggest that even prominent figures like the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, did not endorse Chairman Wontumi's candidacy for the regional chairmanship.



Read excerpts of Alan's conversation with the host below

Host: Since you arrived, have you met Wontumi, your nephew?



Alan Kyerematen: Regarding the matter with Wontumi, I have made up my mind not to discuss it but I am very much pained by Wontumi sitting on radio and saying things about me



Host: He claimed what you said was a lie because when he came into contact with you, he was already a chairman.



Alan: What did he say?

Host: He mentioned that he visited Chairman Asare Bediako's house, accompanied by his sister, it was there that he first met you.



Alan: I have no intention of addressing this matter further. Wontumi is not someone I would engage with at my current level. I won't waste my time discussing Wontumi here. Whatever he wishes to say, let him say it.







AM/SARA

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



