Atebubu Traditional Council severs ties with NDC, bans them from campaigning within its jurisdiction

According to the council the decision was taken owing to the party’s intransigence towards them

Correspondence from Bono Region

The Atebubu Traditional Council has served notice that it has severed all ties with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to the Traditional Council, the party has also been banned from carrying out any form of political activity within the jurisdiction of the Atebubu Traditional Council.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the Dawoakwahene and spokesperson for the Atebubu Traditional Council, Nana Boakye Yiadom, revealed that they have taken the decision owning to the party’s intransigence towards them.



Nana Boakye Yiadom averred that past and current developments have forced them to resolve not to have any engagement with the NDC until the right things are done.



He wondered why the party was quick to handle similar incidents in other jurisdictions but have turned a blind eye to the one involving Nananom in Atebubu.



“The Atebubu Traditional Council has taken a firm decision not to have anything to do with the NDC. The decision by Nananom also means the party has been barred from campaigning or carrying out any activity on our soil. This decision has been taken as a result of the party’s failure to take steps to mitigate the impasse between the traditional council and the party’s parliamentary candidate, Sanja Nanja”.

He, however, revealed that the Traditional Council is ready to reverse its decision if the party takes the necessary steps and perform the necessary traditional rites.



Meanwhile, the leadership of the party in the region refused to comment on the issue when contacted by GhanaWeb.



It will be recalled that in 2016, the then Member of Parliament for the Atebubu-Amantin Constituency, Sanja Nanja, used some unprintable words against the Queen mother of the Atebubu Tradition Council, Nana Afia Donyina II on Accra based Pink Pink Radio 96.9MHZ.



The Atebubu Traditional Council which felt Sanja Nanja had undermined the integrity and authority of the traditional leaders among other things banned from visiting the Owusu Asare Palace indefinitely.



He was also banned from attending any funeral and social events organised within the jurisdiction of the Atebubu Traditional Council.

