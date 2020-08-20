Atik Mohammed officially bows out of PNC

General News Thu, 20 Aug 2020
Click for Market Deals →
Atik Mohammed has officially stepped out of the race for position in the People's National Convention (PNC).
The embattled General Secretary says he won't seek re-election neither is he desiring to play any leadership role in the party, stressing he is done with the PNC.
According to him, he would like to embark on other life pursuits and no more involve himself in the politics of his party.
He announced this on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Source: Peace FM
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Any celebrity who comes to you in the name of Agenda 57 is a thief, the group has collapsed - NPP warned
- The biggest mistake Ghanaians could ever make is to vote NDC into power - Kamal Deen
- We are in opposition in politics, not in life - Alfred Oko Vanderpuije
- Forget Mahama, assembly members receive salary – O.B Amoah
- Agyapa agreement shall be revoked – William Dowokpor
- Read all related articles