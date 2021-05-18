Attack on DCOP Opare Addo: Is Akufo-Addo still at post? - Manasseh quizzes

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

• Vigilante group Delta Force are alleged to have been committing crimes but have gone scot free

• Manasseh Azure Awuni has asked if President Akufo-Addo is aware of the crimes being committed by Delta Force members



• His comments come on the back of the attack on DCOP Opare Addo



Renowned investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has wondered if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is still in charge of the day-to-day running of Ghana.



Manasseh's question comes on the back of the attempted abduction of the Regional Security Coordinator, DCOP (Rtd) Kweku Ayensu Opare-Addo on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.



DCOP (Rtd) Kweku Ayensu Opare-Addo has revealed that four of the seven armed men who attacked him in his office were members of the allegedly disbanded vigilante group – Delta Force.

Manasseh Azure Awuni in a Twitter post sighted by GhanaWeb questioned why members of the Delta Force are walking free despite causing several crimes in the country.



He asked if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is still at post at the Presidency when a group of people had attacked the court acting in his capacity as President and freed their members who were standing trial.



"AK47-wielding Delta Forces handcuff Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator. And the police allowed them to go home. They attacked the Regional Coordinator in the past. They attacked the court and freed their members who were standing trial. And they're free. Is Akufo-Addo at post?



Read Manasseh's Twitter post below:



