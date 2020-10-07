'Attacks and lies won’t stop my vision for Ghana' – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama says attacks and lies on his person by his opponents will not stop him winning this year’s election and delivering his vision for the country.

Speaking at the official launch of the party’s manifesto at Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North region, the former President said the NDC is better than the ruling New Patriotic Party in delivering development for all Ghana and called on Ghanaians to vote out the Akufo-Addo led administration.



“All the attacks and lies wont stop us from delivering our vision to Ghanaians,” the NDC presidential candidate said, adding “we are better than them [NPP] and we must be better in everything we do.”



Mr Mahama added that the NDC is determined to everything possible to win the December polls, warning the EC to ensure a free, credible and transparent elections.

“We are determined and the EC and no institution should try to subvert the will of the people…we are prepared and we will police the ballots from all polling stations to the regional and finally to the collation centres.



“We will rescue our country…feel it, believe it and let’s deliver it…let’s do this for Ghana, let’s win this for Ghana.”



The former President after the campaign launch has embarked on a door to door campaign to garner support ahead of the elections.