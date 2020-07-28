General News

Attacks on Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman unfortunate, unacceptable - Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama

Former President and flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has described attacks on Professor Naana Opoku Agyemang after, his nomination as unfortunate and unacceptable.

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama selected Professor Nana Opoku Agyemang as his running mate for the 2020 general elections.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was revealed as the running mate at a meeting of the NDC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at the party’s headquarters in Accra.



After the nomination, some politicians including the NPPs Chairman wontumi laughed off the nomination.

He claimed that the appointment of the learned professor brings no additional value to the NDC ticket and that even loudmouth comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger would have been a better choice.



Outdooring his running mate formally Monday evening, Former President and flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama said the comments are unfortunate and does not represent the politics devoid of insults the NPP promised.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.