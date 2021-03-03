Attacks on health workers in Ahanta West on the rise - Director

The Municipal Health Director for Ahanta West, Dr. Timothy K. Ofori has bemoaned the increasing rate of attacks on health professionals in the municipality.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he explained that several health professionals in the municipality were subject to attacks from criminals in some of their health facilities in the year 2020.



The state of insecurity, he stated, is affecting the delivery of healthcare since professionals are unwillingly to accept postings to the municipality.



A motor meant to transport health workers to discharge healthcare for children in the municipality he disclosed was stolen in 2020.



Several nurses in one of the CHPS Compounds in the municipality were attacked and had their valuables stolen.



Dr. Ofori further disclosed to the news team that logistics used in delivering healthcare in another, health facility, were stolen by criminals.



He recounted how a midwife who was attending to a pregnant woman, was attacked by suspected criminals and had her valuables stolen.

He said the mother of the midwife who had come to visit her daughter was stabbed several times by these criminals.



"It is not the best. We are facing serious challenges because health workers are not ready to go to the CHIPS Compounds. We have discussed this with our stakeholders and asked that some community members provide our workers’ security”.



Meanwhile, the number of mentally challenged persons on the streets of Ahanta West, he disclosed, are increasing.



According to him, a count was done by health workers in the municipality, and they counted over 110 mentally challenged persons on the streets.



"This is not the best and could be dangerous. The mentally challenged persons could attack people, or they could also get knocked down by vehicles. We have to deal with the problem before it escalates,” he added.