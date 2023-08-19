Attacks on security personnel: Government will make sure robbers are punished - Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: GNA

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed Government’s strongest indication to deal decisively with the recent attacks on security personnel by armed robbers.

Dr Bawumia noted that the recurring attacks on security agencies and operations by armed robbers were unacceptable.



The nation in recent times has witnessed gruesome murders of police officers providing security for bullion vans of some banks.



A recent incident occurred at an oil filling station in Ablekuma in the Greater Accra Region.



“I want to assure our soldiers and Policemen that the recalcitrant elements will be punished, by suffering the consequences of their actions irrespective of how long they evade arrest,” he assured.



Vice President Bawumia gave the assurance during the joint graduation of the Senior Command and Staff Course 44 and Master of Science in Defence and International Politics of the Ghana Armed Forces and Staff College (GAFCSC) in Accra on Friday.

“We will also ensure that we place your safety and welfare at the centre of all government decisions,” Dr Bawumia added.



Commenting on terrorism insurgence in the Sub-region, the Vice President said the threat of terrorism remained an imminent challenge to Ghana and cited the recent attacks in the sub-region as a case in point.



The determination of the terrorists to expand beyond landlocked Sahelian countries, where the insurgency has devastated thousands of lives and property in the last decade.



The chieftaincy conflicts and tribal clashes among several others made the citizens susceptible to exploitation by terrorist groups, Dr Bawumia said, and thus, underscored the need for everyone to remain vigilant to halt the menace.



Dr Bawumia therefore referred to the Ministry of National Security’s anti-terrorism campaign dubbed: “See Something, Say Something” aimed at creating public awareness and sensitizing citizens on issues of public safety and security consciousness.

The Vice President lauded the graduands for distinguishing themselves among their peers and reminded them of the enormous responsibility placed on them to maintain and improve their professionalism in their respective institutions.



Dr Bawumia pledged the Government’s determination to provide the infrastructure and logistical needs of the College and urged the College’s Control Board and the Military High Command to introduce innovative modules to challenge the ingenuity of the youth, particularly the Government’s digitalisation agenda.



“It’s refreshing the vision of the College to run another master’s Programme in Security Studies and a PhD in Defence and International Politics,” the Vice President said.



Major General Irvine Nii-Ayitey Aryeetey, the Commandant of the GAFCSC, in his welcome remarks, lauded the graduands for their hard work and resilience during the 11-month rigorous training.



“This is a significant milestone in your professional career, and you should be immensely proud of

The Commandant entreated them to leverage the skills and knowledge acquired to shape their respective institutions and for the good of the society.



In all, 85 students passed out of which 25 were from 11 allied nations including Nigeria, South Africa, Togo, Tanzania, and La Cote d’Ivoire.



They pursued courses in Defence and International Politics, International Politics and Diplomacy, Concepts of Security Research Methods, International Law, Human Rights and Conflicts in Africa and Terrorism and Counter Terrorism.



Major Kojo Octhere Prempeh of Ghana Army was adjudged the Overall Best Graduand and took home a giant trophy, a book and 43-inch LD television.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:













