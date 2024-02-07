NPP communication director slams GJA over blacklisting of Hawa Koomson, Farouk Mahama

Mavis Hawa Koomson and Farouk Aliu Mahama were recently blacklisted by the GJA

The Communication Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has slammed the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) for its recent blacklisting of two leading members of his party.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Ahiagbah indicated that the blacklisting of people by GJA is in bad taste and not in the interest of the country’s democracy.



He said that the association was only denying the people of Ghana access to information by directing media houses not to entertain some people.



“I think the GJA should be careful because this thing they have been doing is not going to help in any way. The other day, I heard that they had blacklisted our mother, Hawa Koomson. Where is this from, why has she been blacklisted?



“Even if the person has done something wrong, we are in a democracy. So, you are blacklisting the person so you would go and report what… it is Ghanaians who listen and read your work that is why you have jobs.



He added, “We all have to appreciate the eco-system we find ourselves in. Ghanaians want information, so you’re working for them, so you don’t have the power to do what you want, so you would be blacklisting people”.

The association within two weeks blacklisted two top members of a ruling political administration.



It directed the media in the country to shut off on the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East cum Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson; and the MP for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama.



The two members of the ruling political party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), touched the golden eggs of his association – journalists, in the line of their respective duties.



Hawa Koomson was accused of ordering thugs to beat up a Cape FM journalist, David Kobbina, on January 4, 2024, during the vetting of NPP parliamentary aspirants for the Awutu Awutu Senya East Senya East Constituency.



Also, a journalist accused the Yendi MP of physically assaulting him during a melee that characterised the recently held New Patriotic Party parliamentary primary in Yendi.

BAI/OGB



