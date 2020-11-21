Auditor General's leave is forever – Samson Lardy

Private legal practitioner and journalist, Mr. Samson Lardy Anyenini has described former Auditor General Daniel Domevelo’s ‘controversial’ leave as one that might last forever.

Mr. Anyenini who believes the former auditor general will not be recalled back to office said applying a ‘permanent leave’ to him is a grave error and a regrettable unconstitutional act.



He said whiles institutions such as the World Bank is honoring the Auditor General for being part of the top three individuals fighting against corruption in the world, Ghana on the other hand has decided to ‘shut him out’



“We have an auditor general who has been on leave and is supposed to be on leave forever. Elsewhere in the world, the World Bank names our auditor general and the work he has done in fighting corruption as one of three in the whole world. He has been named among three doing a good job and yet that auditor general cannot be in his office,” he said.

Meanwhile, several institutions including civil society groups earlier petitioned for the outspoken anti-graft campaigner to be brought back to work.



They are of the view that the decision to ‘kick’ Mr. Domelovo out of office was an affront to Ghana’s democracy.



