Avoid greedy politicians who give money for votes - Ayensuano MP

Mr. Samuel Aye-Paye, Member of Parliament for Ayensuano constituency

Mr. Samuel Ayeh-Paye, Member of Parliament for Ayensuano constituency has called on the electorate to unite and contribute to the development of the constituency.

He also advised the youth to avoid greedy politicians, who would lure them with some money to cause havoc before, during and after the elections.



Mr Ayeh- Paye made this call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Otoase near Coaltar in the Eastern Region.

He warned them against people who would try to lure them with money as such persons would disappear in times of trouble.



Mr Ayeh- Paye advised them to be disciplined and maintain good leaderships that would inspire the youth to grow up to be responsible citizens and reminded the electorates that the Coronavirus pandemic is still real.

