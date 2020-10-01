Awingobit doesn't understand why he lost PNC flagbearer slot after sponsoring 3 UW PCs

Mr Awinngobit expressed his disapointment in an interview with Appiah Kubi on CTV

A defeated flagbearer aspirant of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Mr Samsom Asaki Awingobit is angry and disappointed that the Upper West regional arm of his party did not vote for him in the party’s just-ended National Delegates Congress even though he printed 1,000 posters each for three of the PNC’s parliamentary candidates in that region.

A former MP of the party, Mr David Apasera, won the flagbearer slot to lead the PNC into the 7 December 2020 polls.



He polled 1,315 votes while Mr Awingobit had 789 and the third candidate, Rev. Samuel Adjei Baah had 465.



Expressing his disappointment in an interview with Anopa Dwabre Mu host Kwame Appiah Kubi on CTV on Thursday, 1 October 2020, Mr Awingobit explained the Upper West Region should have voted for him since he had extended his largesse to three parliamentary candidates there, through which he demonstrated his readiness and ability to support them to get into parliament to represent the PNC.



According to him, even places like the Western-North and Northern regions voted for him even though he did not support any parliamentary candidates there, and, thus, wondered why the Upper West Region, where he invested in three parliamentary candidates, rejected him.



“Why I’m disappointed in the Upper West Region is that, I went to see three MP aspirants in the region and supported their parliamentary candidature”, so, in his view, it was “obvious” that they should have voted for him.



“Even the regions that I won, like Western North, Northern Region and others, I’ve not done even a single poster for any parliamentary candidate because they’ve not brought the list of their candidates to me yet.

“But for Upper West, what I’ve done for Upper West, even Limann’s hometown, the parliamentary candidate, I’ve done posters for him.



“So, I was thinking that they’ll say: ‘Look, if we’ll support anyone in the region, let’s support the one who supports our parliamentary candidates that will register in parliament as Members of Parliament for the party.



“That should be a source of motivation to them”, he said.



Mr Awingobit named the constituencies whose MP aspirants he supported as Nadowli Kaleo, Sissala East and Sissala West – former President Hilla Limann’s hometown.



“I did their posters for them. I did 1,000 posters for each of them”, he said.