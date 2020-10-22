Axim Church of Pentecost launches 'Agent of Peace' campaign

The members of the Church displaying placards with inscriptions

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Church of Pentecost, Axim Area in the Western Region has launched its 'Agent of Peace' campaign.

The campaign is to sensitize its members and the citizenry to be peace-loving people before, during, and after the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.



The ceremony brought together politicians, security agencies, Chiefs, the clergy, Electoral Commission, NCCE, and other stakeholders.



Before the inaugural ceremony, the Church members took to the streets of Aiyinasi amidst brass band music to exhibit to preach the message of peace.



The members of the Church displayed placards with some inscriptions written as;



"Godly values pillars for nation-building, Love not money sell not your conscience, Nepotism a threat to national unity, We are one people one nation, We need each other for a better Ghana, Together we can build Ghana, Keep Ghana First vote for development, Ethnicity enemy to nation-building, Your vote is priceless vote wisely".

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Apostle Philip Osei Korsah, the Axim Area Head of The Church of Pentecost charged citizens to be ambassadors of peace.



"If you reach your house you sleep, wake up and do what you want to do it's very expensive. If we said we will run in our numbers, your belongings in your room may be few but you wouldn't know which one to pick. So we have to embrace and keep the peace", he stated.



"That what we are all witness that we accept it and work on it. On behalf of you all, I inaugurate this program in God the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit that from today you are an agent of peace, I'm also an agent of peace", he added.



He concluded that "Everywhere I will step foot, for the sake of Ghana I protect the peace. God bless us and help us and be with us that we should be able to do this work so that Ghana wins Amen".

