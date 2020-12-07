Ayawaso West Wuogon: Electorates threaten to boycott election over late start of polls

Some voters from the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency

Some electorates in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency have threatened to forfeit their rights to vote if the electoral process delays any further.

Voting has delayed at some polling centres in some constituencies across the country following the late arrival of voting materials.



The voting process at the Association International School polling Station A and B in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency have stalled as voting materials arrived late.



The process which was expected to commence at 7:00 am had still not started at 7:40 am due to the delay.

The presiding officer at the polling station has, however, not given communication regarding the delay and the way forward.



Electorates at the commonwealth hall polling station have also expressed frustration at the late start in the voting exercise. However, they are bent on voting should the set-up delay further.



