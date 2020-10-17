Ayawaso West Wuogon MP begins drainage systems construction

Lydia Seyeram Alhassan, Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon Lydia Seyeram Alhassan has begun processes to curb perennial flooding which affects residents of Westlands and its environs.

The MP, whose desire is to end the perpetual floods in parts of the constituency, deployed personnel from the Hydrological Services Department to visit areas mostly affected by the heavy downpour.



Head of Drainage Engineering Seth Kudzordzi who led a team of about 10 men to assess the situation, observed that measures have been taken previously to “desilt or dredge the drains but their efforts have not been successful”.



After a detailed assessment of the situation he concluded that “the culvert is too small to carry the flood discharges, which overtops the roads and cause the floods”



Mr. Kudzordzi explained that the detailed surveying is aimed at redesigning a new culvert to bring an end to the flood, adding that “once it’s replaced with a culvert of adequate size, there won’t be any flooding again”.



The drainage construction, according to Mr. Kudzordzi, the construction is expected to be completed within 2 months after the contract is awarded.

Madam Lydia Seyeram Alhassan charged personnel from the Hydrological Services Department to treat the project as an emergency to help relief residents of their plight.



Speaking to the media, she refuted claims that the timing of the construction of the drain was for electoral benefit.



“I have been an MP for just two years, this is not the first project I am undertaking. I have constructed roads and other bridges so nobody can say I am doing this for votes. They can’t say that,” she noted.



She further pointed out that “it’s a natural disaster and we have to find a solution to it. It’s a must-do project and that’s why I am doing it and not for electoral benefits”.