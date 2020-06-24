General News

Ayawaso West Wuogon is not Bantama, I’ll win with 54% votes – Dumelo

John Dumelo has said that he is confident of winning the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat with a vote margin of 54%.

Dumelo, who is the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the constituency, said he stands a big chance of winning.



He said, contrary to views that the seat is a safe haven for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the NDC has closed the gap in recent years.



The 35-year-old noted that Ayawaso West Wuogon is not as safe a seat for the NPP as other traditional strongholds like Bantama, Ejisu and Mampong.



“I disagree with people saying that it [Ayawaso West Wuogon] is traditionally NPP. We won in 1992 and 1996 but we have come close to winning it, especially in 2012. In 2004 and 2008 we came close to winning it,” Dumelo said on Citi TV’s Face to Face.

“This is not like some Bantama seat, or a Mampong or an Ejisu seat that we know to be traditionally NPP. The Ayawaso West Wuogon is a seat we are going to win. I am not going to win it, it is the NDC that is going to win it.”



Responding to the percentage margin he expects to win with, Dumelo swiftly replied: “a margin of 54”.



The actor cum politician faces a huge task as he aims to unseat the incumbent MP for the constituency, Lydia Alhassan.

