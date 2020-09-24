Ayawaso West Wuogon lacks credible leadership - Aspiring MP

Aspiring MP, Richard Mawuli Amegatse

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Alumni Ing. Richard Mawuli Amegatse, who would be contesting the parliamentary election as an independent candidate says he would defeat the incumbent Lydia Alhassan and NDC candidate John Dumelo.

The petrol chemical engineer says the constituency deserves the best and as a candidate, his dream is to provide a leadership that will transform the lives of constituents.



He plans to set up a renovation centre at the University of Ghana Legon together with the management of the school to help young persons with innovative ideas to develop them.



Sanitation he lamented is a major challenge in the constituency, a situation he blamed the incumbent MP and the NDC candidate as being part of the problem.



The pasting of posters in the constituency by the other two contenders he argued is unlawful and a nuisance.



According to him, he is running a paperless campaign adding, one other issue is to tackle, environmental issues, in the constituency.

Part of his sanitation agenda is to plant 20,000 trees in the constituency should he be elected.



He had his first degree in Petroleum Engineering at KNUST and furthered to the University of Ghana to have his postgraduate studies in Nuclear Engineering. He has also had non-degree short courses from the National University of Singapore and Harvard University, U.S.A.



The regular flow of water in the constituency he opined is also a challenge for the constituents.



When asked why he has not aligned himself with a political party, he said our parliamentarians who are on partisan lines do not represent the interest of Ghanaians, cannot reason for themselves and are controlled by their political parties.



He said we need people who are ”Ghana minded” and not party minded to represent them in parliament.