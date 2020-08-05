Politics

Ayawaso West parliamentary aspirants urged to exercise restraint

Lydia Seyram Alhassan and John Dumelo are aspiring MP's for Ayawaso West Wuogon

Two parliamentary aspirants in the Ayawaso West Constituency in the Greater Accra Region have been urged to restrain their supporters from disturbing the peace during the ongoing registration exercise.

This, the Municipal Chief Executive, Sandra Owusu-Ahenkorah explained was the only way to support the Electoral Commission (EC) have clean and violence- free voter register for the area.



Madam Owusu Ahenkorah said this at a meeting last Tuesday in Accra with the two, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan and Mr John Dumelo, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party contestant.



The meeting sought to review the first three phases of the voters registration exercise in the constituency as well as deliberations on the busing of people to the area to register.



Though the exercise has been peaceful so far, the accusations and counter accusations of the bussing of people could lead to violence, hence the swift response of the assembly to douse the flame, if any.



The area was thrown into turmoil on January 31, 2018 during a bye-election that turned violent resulting in the injuring of more than six people.



But the MCE indicated that as the head of the Municipal Security Committee, every available means would be used to ensure that the EC successfully complete their constitutional mandated exercise.

“The EC officials are our guests and are here to serve and assist the people undertake this important national assignment.



It therefore behove the two contenders and their supporters and agents to conduct themselves so as to ensure the security of the officials and the residents,” she said.



Madam Owusu-Ahenkorah warned those bussing alleged non residents and foreigners to the area to register to desist from such acts or have themselves to be blamed.



She urged the two not to use the media to report on any issue but rather the security agencies and even the assembly in order not to inflame passion.



Both Madam Alhassan and Mr Dumelo expressed their appreciation to the MCE and promised to abide by the details of the discussion and also commit to the peace before, during and after the 2020 elections.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.