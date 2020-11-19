Ayeduase: Family of man who ‘shot himself’ demands independent probe

The suspect is allegedly to have shot himself

Family of the suspect in the Ayeduase shooting incidence Francis Azabanga is calling for an independent probe into the shooting incidence to establish whether the suspect really shot himself.

Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Thursday, November 19, sister to the suspect Lydia Azabanga told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin in Twi that the family “suspects the police shot and killed my brother contrary to what they came out to tell the media”.



They said Francis Azabanga did not shoot himself after an altercation in traffic contrary to the preliminary report of the police.



Scenes captured in a video Akoma FM intercepted brought about an interesting twist to the story.

The family is calling for an independent probe.



“Our major premise of their claims is to clear the air that the deceased our brother Francis Azabanga committed suicide. Meanwhile, the videos we are receiving indicate that the police shot him.”



The Azabanga family says they will initiate independent autopsy report into the issue to bring the truth to bare.