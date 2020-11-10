Ayensuano: Independent Parliamentary candidate promises to improve tourism

Source: Paa Kwesi Dimanche, Contributor

The Independent Parliamentary Candidate for Ayensuano Constituency in the Eastern Region, Abrokwah Aboagye Sintim has said he will improve tourism to generate revenue for the constituency when voted into power.

He made this promise at the launch of his campaign and manifesto on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the Anum Apapam Community Centre.



Presenting his manifesto, Mr.Abrokwah expressed worry over the neglect of a Waterfall at Obuoho and other tourist sites in the constituency by the incumbent Member of Parliament and the DCE.



"How many of you are aware that there is a Waterfall at Obuoho like that at Boti(Boti Falls)?" he asked.

"It is not known. There is a snake-like tree too but they are not known because the MP and the DCE who are supposed to help develop these sites to generate revenue for the District are not in good terms", Mr Abrokwa added.



He, therefore, urged the people of Ayensuano to vote massively for him, an independent candidate who will not work on partisan lines.



Mr.Abrokwah Aboagye Sintim is a 35-year-old Medical Physicist who is contesting the Ayensuano Parliamentary seat with the incumbent Samuel Ayeh-Paye of the NPP, Safari Teddy of the NDC and Isaac Appiah of the GUM.

