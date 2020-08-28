General News

Ayew Afriyie launches operation ‘90/90’ campaign in Effiduase-Asokore

Dr Ayew Afriyie is the incumbent MP for Effiduase-Asokore

Incumbent Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore of the Ashanti Region, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, has launched a campaign to secure the highest votes in all the 90 districts of the constituency.

At the launch of his campaign for the 2020 general elections, he said his campaign team is committed to do a house-to-house campaign to win votes not only for himself, but also for the NPP.



He urged party supporters gathered at his campaign launch that they must work hard to ensure that the NPP and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is retained after the December 7, 2020 polls.



Dr Ayew Afriyie was retained as MP by delegates during the NPP congress in June.

He polled 332 votes out of the total number of 427 votes cast.



His contender, Kwame Adom Appiah, polled only 68 votes.

