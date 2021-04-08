BBC sex for grade documentary, a useless plot – Prof Ransford Gyampo

Professor Ransford Edward Yaw Gyampo has described the BBC documentary dubbed “Sex for Grade” as a useless plot against him.

According to him, he saw the whole documentary which implicated him in asking a supposed female student sex in order to pass her in his exams as a challenge in his life.



“I saw it as a challenge, I saw it as some people trying to do their own thing and maybe I’m too loudmouth, so it didn’t worry me,” Prof Gyampo told Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat.



When asked if he was devastated by the BBC documentary, the Associate Professor at the University of Ghana noted that it was a plot against him because he was doing something right.



“Why should I when I know that somebody plotted something against me [just] because I am doing something right? It was a useless plot and I don’t care about that,” he explained.



He added that the love from his students was incredible and it is only God who can make him fall and not resurrect “but the rest they’re just pussyfooting”.

The 'Sex for grades' was a BBC undercover investigation into West African universities.



Academic institutions in West Africa have increasingly been facing allegations of sexual harassment by lecturers. This type of abuse is said to be endemic, but it’s almost never proven.



After gathering dozens of testimonies, BBC Africa Eye sent undercover journalists posing as students inside the University of Lagos and the University of Ghana.



Female reporters were sexually harassed, propositioned and put under pressure by senior lecturers at the institutions – all the while wearing secret cameras.



Reporter Kiki Mordi, who knows first-hand how devastating sexual harassment can be, reveals what happens behind closed doors at some of the region’s most prestigious universities.

Watch below the BBC documentary.







Watch below Prof Gyampo's interview on Starr FM.



