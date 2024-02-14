Sex-for-fish: Affo-Toffey reacts to report of Jomoro fishermen sexually abusing and exploiting girls

File photo: Fishermen in Jomoro have been accused of sleeping with girls and paying them with fish

The Member of Parliament for Joromo, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has reacted to an investigative report on fishermen in her constituency who have been subjecting young girls to sexual abuse and exploitation.

The report, which Accra-based JoyNews compiled, alleged an increase in the practice of teenage girls trading sex for fish in the coastal communities of Half Assini in the Jomoro District of the Western Region.



According to the report, some fishermen at Half Assini exploit these girls, who often take care of their families, during periods when they have substantial harvests by giving them fish in exchange for sex.



Reacting to this, in a statement shared on social media, on February 13, 2024, the Joromo legislator said that the allegations are very worrying and unacceptable.



Dorcas Affo-Toffey said that if the allegations are true then it means the young girls in her constituency are being robbed of their dignity.



“These accusations, if true, gravely infringe upon the human rights of the alleged victims and flagrantly disregard the confidence and protection entitled to each member of society, particularly the most susceptible.

“I strongly and unequivocally denounce these purportedly abhorrent actions. The alleged conduct of those involved undermines the dignity of our people and our shared values as a society. We cannot tolerate the exploitation of vulnerable members of our society, particularly young females, under any circumstances,” she wrote on X.



The MP, therefore, called on state authorities to investigate the matter and bring all the perpetrators found guilty to book.



“I strongly urge the Criminal Investigations Department, the District Assembly, the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, the Economic and Organised Crime Office, the Office of the Attorney General, and the Department of Social Welfare to take immediate and comprehensive action in response to these serious allegations. These institutions must collaborate to ensure a thorough investigation and apprehension of the perpetrators in cases where evidence is discovered. We must address this issue, not only for the sake of the victims but also because of our shared moral and ethical obligations.”



Read her full statement below:



In my capacity as the Member of Parliament representing Jomoro, I am resolute in my determination to investigate this issue thoroughly. I will closely collaborate with law enforcement and social welfare agencies to diligently monitor the progress of the investigation and ensure the proper acknowledgement and addressing of our community's concerns. Furthermore, I intend to foster direct dialogues with local non-governmental organisations (NGOs), affected families, and community leaders to formulate an all-encompassing strategy aimed at mitigating destitution and averting exploitation.



Moreover, the poverty and economic hardship that underpin these problems substantially exacerbate the susceptibility of our younger generation. Hence, I urge the government, specifically the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, to allocate a substantial amount of funds under the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme and designate Jomoro as a special instance within its national development agenda. This measure will contribute to the long-term stability of our community and offer immediate respite.



Furthermore, I am fully dedicated to spearheading community engagement initiatives and advocating for augmented financial support for local endeavours that provide vocational training, educational prospects, and economic empowerment, with a particular focus on initiatives that benefit young women and girls. These initiatives play a pivotal role in preventing circumstances that give rise to exploitation and abuse while also delivering sustainable solutions to poverty.



I am confident that despite the difficulties that lay ahead, we shall emerge stronger through the fortitude and solidarity of the people of Jomoro. May this instant serve as a pivotal juncture for our community, wherein we unite in opposition to the forces of exploitation and destitution to construct a future characterised by universal security, affluence, and respect.



By collaborating, we can surmount these obstacles and guarantee that Jomoro continues to serve as an icon of optimism and advancement.

Signed: Dorcas Affo-Toffey (Member of Parliament)



