BECE: JHS students jubilate after final paper

Some final year Junior High School students who sat for the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have been thrown into a world of ecstasy after finishing their last paper today, September 18.

The exam which started on Monday, September, 14 2020 was written by 531, 705 candidates from 17,440 basic schools participated in 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination



The candidates made up of 269,419 males and 262,286 females converged at examination centres across the country.



BECE candidates across the country have been in high hopes after writing their final paper.



At the Dzorwulu JHS examination centre in Accra, some JHS graduates who spoke to GhanaWeb expressed optimism in all papers written.



The graduates anticipated good grades ahead of the results to be released by the West African Examination Council, WAEC in September 2020.

A student told GhanaWeb that: “At the beginning, I had great fear but I began to have confidence after I wrote my first two papers on Monday”.



“It was a great experience; I did my best. Our teachers did their best by teaching us so we anticipate the best results,” another indicated.



GhanaWeb also visited the Bethany Methodist Basic School in Accra and finalists shared similar experiences.



Below is a video story of JHS students jubilating after their final paper:





