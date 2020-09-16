General News

BECE candidate goes into labour at examination hall

File photo: The candidate delivered a baby boy

A candidate sitting the ongoing Basic Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region went into labour Monday few minutes after the arrival of the first Examination paper.

The candidate was rushed to the Maame Krobo Health Center but was referred to Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital where she delivered a baby boy.



The Afram Plains South District Director of Education Mustapha Haruna Appiah confirmed the incident to Nkawkaw based Agoo FM.



The Education Director said, three pregnant candidates and three nursing mothers are taking part in the exams in the district.



He said these candidates are being provided special attention and support to enable them write the exams.



About 1039 candidates are writing the ongoing BECE exams in Kwahu Afram Plains South District. There are 13 absentees made up of 4 boys and 9 girls.

Teenage Pregnancy is prevalent in the District due to high rate of poverty.



The District Chief Executive for Kwahu Afram Plains South, George Ofori told Starr News on Wednesday that the exams has been smooth so far but worried over cases of teenage pregnancy.



The DCE assured of investing more to tackle the teenage Pregnancy menace in the district.



He however charged parents to be more responsible.





