5
Menu
News

Babies to be issued with their Ghana cards from July - Bawumia

Ghana Card 99.jpeg Ghana card

Sun, 11 Jun 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Babies will be issued Ghana Cards at birth in July at various hospitals, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced.

He explained that the move follows the completion of the integration of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Ghana Health Service (GHS) and Births and Deaths Registry databases.

He disclosed this while speaking in the United Kingdom on Saturday, June 10, during the International Women’s Conference.

“We have taken off the problem of fake birth certificates, bureaucracy, and corruption at the Birth and Deaths Registry. What we have done is to digitalise the processes at the Birth and Death Registry and linked their system with the Ghana Health Service and the NIA,” he said.

“I have not yet announced in Ghana, I’m happy to announce that the integration of the database of the NIA, GHS, and the Birth and Deaths Registry is complete. So from next month, when a child is born in Ghana, we will issue the Ghana Card number right from birth,” he added.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP
Prof Frimpong-Boateng gives full account about his arrest
Opambour 'challenges' Agyinasare
Ghanaian in murder-suicide case in USA identified as Asanteman chief
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Related Articles: