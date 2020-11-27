Babile-Baagangne community boycotts NPP campaign meeting over no electricity

Anthony Abayifaa Karbo, Member of Parliament for Lawra constituency

Source: Philip Tengzu, Contributor

Residents of Babile Baagangne community in the Lawra Municipality, on Wednesday, boycotted a meeting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Lawra Constituency, Anthony Abayifa N-yoh Puowelw Karbo scheduled in the community.

This followed a threat by the community not to entertain any politician, especially the incumbent MP, Anthony Karbo if the community was not connected to the national grid.



The meeting was scheduled to take place at the Baagangne community at about 7:00 pm on Wednesday but the MP and his campaign team, including the Lawra Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Martin Bomba-Ire, arrived at the meeting ground with the hope of selling their campaign message to the electorates at the community but found nobody at the place and had to return.



Confirming the boycott of the campaign meeting to the reporter, Mr Alex Yirikye, the Assembly member for the Babile Electoral Area, said the community people were determined to execute their plan if their demand was not met.



It could be recalled that about a week ago the elders and people of the Baagangne community issued a press statement giving the NPP, the MP and the MCE for the area one week ultimatum to electrify the community or face the wrath of the community.

The residents of the community had also threatened not to participate in the upcoming general election if the community was not electrified before December 7, 2020.



Mr Martin Bomba-Ire, the Lawra MCE indicated in his Second Sectional Address on Thursday, November 12, 2020, to the Lawra Municipal Assembly that works on the Self-Help Rural Electrification projects in some communities, including Babile-Baagangne community, had been completed awaiting the connection to the national grid.



“I am happy to report to the house that the works (Self-Help Rural Electrification projects) is complete in some of the communities await the connections to the national grid. These communities include Bagri, Gombile, Baapare, Mwangule, Babile Baagangn, Bompari, Birifo Tangzu. The said communities have been sensitized awaiting the connection”, the MCE said in his address.



Meanwhile, Mr Yirikye said no sensitization had been carried out on the electrification project in the community as reported by the MCE.

Source: Philip Tengzu, Contributor