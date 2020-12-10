Baffour Awuah's revoked appointment cost NPP downfall in Upper West Denkyira

Dr Baffour Awuah's appointment as GHS boss was revoked by President Akufo-Addo in 2019

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has for the first time lost in Upper West Denkyira Parliamentary seat in the 2020 General elections.

According to grapevine source, the defeat is as a result of the revocation of the appointment of Dr Baffour Awuah.



Dr Baffour Awuah, a former medical practitioner at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, a consultant radiation oncologist and former head of oncology directorate before he became medical director at KATH was so closed to become the Chief Executive Officer but he was shot in the foot by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo-leaving the constituents peeved.



Dr. Baffour Awuah confirmed in 2019 that government cancelled its decision to appoint him as the new Director-General of the Ghana Health Service.



But some reports, however, suggest that the termination follows information forwarded to the seat of government by a Medical Team loyal to the New Patriotic Party that revealed the new GHS boss is an opposition NDC loyalist since 1992 but managed to warm his way into NPP after January 7, 2017.



Upper West Denkyira Consistency has been a stronghold for the New Patriotic Party but due to the unfair treatment meted out to Dr. Baffour Awuah, The NPP appreciated a defeat at the constituency.



Even though, there was numerous calls from the Chiefs, Opinion leaders, youth groups and Constituents fell on dead ears

The statistics of the polls stand as follows;



2004: NPP 12, 072



NDC 5, 339



Parliamentary Results: NPP 12, 177 NDC- 5,445



2008: NPP amassed 10,668



NDC 6,291

Parliamentary: NPP 9, 339



NDC 1, 769



2012 Presidential: NPP 15, 364



NDC: 10, 830



Parliamentary: NPP 14,111



NDC: 10, 192

2016: NPP 17,068



NDC: 10, 030



Parliamentary: NPP 16,881



NDC: 10,655



2020: NPP: 18, 413



NDC: 17, 136

Parliament: NPP 15, 662



NDC: 16, 159



The figures above shows clearly that Upper Denkyira west was a stronghold of the ruling NPP until this year's Elections

