Baffour Awuah's revoked appointment cost NPP downfall in Upper West Denkyira

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has for the first time lost in Upper West Denkyira Parliamentary seat in the 2020 General elections.
According to grapevine source, the defeat is as a result of the revocation of the appointment of Dr Baffour Awuah.
Dr Baffour Awuah, a former medical practitioner at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, a consultant radiation oncologist and former head of oncology directorate before he became medical director at KATH was so closed to become the Chief Executive Officer but he was shot in the foot by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo-leaving the constituents peeved.
Dr. Baffour Awuah confirmed in 2019 that government cancelled its decision to appoint him as the new Director-General of the Ghana Health Service.
But some reports, however, suggest that the termination follows information forwarded to the seat of government by a Medical Team loyal to the New Patriotic Party that revealed the new GHS boss is an opposition NDC loyalist since 1992 but managed to warm his way into NPP after January 7, 2017.
Upper West Denkyira Consistency has been a stronghold for the New Patriotic Party but due to the unfair treatment meted out to Dr. Baffour Awuah, The NPP appreciated a defeat at the constituency.
Even though, there was numerous calls from the Chiefs, Opinion leaders, youth groups and Constituents fell on dead ears
The statistics of the polls stand as follows;
2004: NPP 12, 072
NDC 5, 339
Parliamentary Results: NPP 12, 177 NDC- 5,445
2008: NPP amassed 10,668
NDC 6,291
Parliamentary: NPP 9, 339
NDC 1, 769
2012 Presidential: NPP 15, 364
NDC: 10, 830
Parliamentary: NPP 14,111
NDC: 10, 192
2016: NPP 17,068
NDC: 10, 030
Parliamentary: NPP 16,881
NDC: 10,655
2020: NPP: 18, 413
NDC: 17, 136
Parliament: NPP 15, 662
NDC: 16, 159
The figures above shows clearly that Upper Denkyira west was a stronghold of the ruling NPP until this year's Elections
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- NPP, NDC MPs must work together for Ghana – Akufo-Addo
- NPP to review its system for electing Parliamentary Candidates after shocks – Mac Manu
- Election 2020: Five dead in 61 electoral incidents – Police
- Ashanti Region records 34,858 rejected ballots in Presidential election
- My immediate task is to reverse effects of coronavirus on economy, lives – Akufo-Addo
- Read all related articles