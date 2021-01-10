Bagbin is a good friend of the media – Parliament

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

Parliament has described its new leader, Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, as a friend of the media, days after he became the third most powerful man in the country.

“He is very interested in the media and its development. He has contributed immensely to the development of the Parliamentary Press Corps,” the lawmaking chamber noted in a profile of Bagbin published on its Facebook page.



The profile detailed the former MP’s academic, professional and public service journey since his birth in September 1957. “He enjoys music and reading and is an avid keeper of records,” the post concluded.



Dean of the Parliamentary Press Corps, PPC, Nana Agyeman Birikorang, days ago sent congratulations to the new speaker following his election. The statement lauded the former Member for Nadowli – Kaleo for his contributions to supporting the media over the years.



"The Rt. Hon Speaker A.S.K Bagbin over the years practically demonstrated his personal commitment towards this goal by supporting journalists and members of the Parliamentary Press Corps to build their capacity.

"He always avails himself as a resource person and has positively impacted parliamentary reporters with his vast experience and knowledge in order to deepen Ghana’s multiparty democracy,” the statement added.



On January 7, 2021, Bagbin was nominated by the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC; and subsequently elected as Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.



He takes over the leadership of the legislature with a wealth of experience on how parliaments around the world function, having been an active participant of many international parliamentary organizations.



He is also the longest-serving lawmaker having served in Ghana’s Parliament from 1993–2021. Bagbin has served as majority leader and more recently was second deputy speaker to Mike Oquaye who he beat to become speaker in a heated contest.