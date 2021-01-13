Bagbin is no poodle - NDC told

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has advised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to rejoice because a member of their party is Speaker of the 8th Parliament.

According to a member of the NPP’s Communication Team, Nana Ansah Obofour, Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament will not sabotage the government and the dealings of Parliament at the request of the NDC.



“The NDC should not rejoice because Alban Bagbin has been nominated as Speaker of Parliament. Alban Bagbin is no poodle. He is a strong man with a mind of his own and will never do what the NDC wants”, Nana Ansah Obofour said.



He further revealed that Alban Bagbin and flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama are not friends and he (Alban Bagbin) will in no way compromise his hard earned reputation to further the agenda of the NDC in the government.



Speaking in an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s Sefah-Danquah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Nana Ansah Obofour noted that Alban Bagbin was the one who coined the term, ‘family and friends government” and revealed the rot in the Mahama led-administration back in the day.

On his authority, the NDC is trying to cover their shame and defeat with Alban Bagbin’s speakership instead of looking at where they feel short and revise their notes for the 2024 general elections.



“Instead of the NDC looking for why they lost in the elections, studying and making corrections, they’re rejoicing because Bagbin is speaker which is very sad. They should learn why they lost and stop thinking of sabotaging the government. Alban Bagbin will never rollover for the NDC. He contested John Mahama for the flagbearership position so why do they (NDC) think he’ll role over them”.



Alban Bagbin made history by becoming the first person to be elected as Speaker of Parliament whilst his party was in opposition. He beat the NPP’s choice Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye to become speaker with 2 votes.