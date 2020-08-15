General News

Bagre Dam Spillage: NADMO trains staff to manage disaster

Participants were taken through watermanship training

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has organized a field sensitization training on pre-flood preparations and tent management for its staff in the five regions of the north.

The training forms part of the organization’s readiness for the impact of the Bagre Dam spillage.



Participants were drawn from the Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Savannah and North East regions.



They were taken through watermanship training to equip them ahead of any impact of the spillage



Addressing the media after the training, Director General of NADMO Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh indicated his outfit is ready to manage any situation that may be caused by the spillage.



He urged the people living along the rivers to move to higher grounds to avoid getting affected.



“The spillage will cause some disasters which may include people drowning and as an organization, we have to ensure such victims are rescued hence this training,” he said.

He called on Ghanaians to pray for people along the White and Black Volta.



David Kumbi, a beneficiary from the Upper West Region, revealed the training has helped him overcome his fears about water.



He added that he is ready for any eventuality.



The team also paid a courtesy call on the King of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abukari II, and the Moon Lana,



The Bagre Dam has since been spilled.



Reports from the Upper East Region indicates water level is at 680cm, which is beyond the disaster level of 650cm.

