‘Ballot box snatchers will be roasted like Khebab’ – Opoku Prempeh warns

Education Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh

Education Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has issued a stern warning to persons who will attempt to snatch ballot boxes during the upcoming 2020 general elections.

Speaking at an event in his constituency (Manhyia East) on November 22, Mr. Opoku Prempeh said such individuals will be severely dealt with and ‘roasted’ like barbecue (Chinchinga)



“I urge party supporters not to go home after they vote but wait until the ballots are counted and the results declared before they go home. So that if someone comes and snatches a ballot box or cause violence, we turn that person into ‘chinchinga’ [khebab],” he stated.



The Education Minister also alleged that, per his investigations, the NDC members in his constituency are scheming to scare and prevent people from turning out in their numbers to vote on Election Day.



This according to him is preposterous adding that the opposition party wants to jeopardize the fact that the Ashanti region has so far kept zero records of violence in previous elections.

“Our political opponent has planned to cause violence in Kumasi and the Ashanti Region as a whole. Just because it is said that Ashanti does not like violence our opponent wants to take advantage of us. We don’t want any violence here in Kumasi, but if they dare come with violence we’ll squarely meet them with violence. We vote to determine who rules us, if you think you’ve done well why you want to cause violence,” he emphasized.



Notwithstanding, the Minister of State in charge of Interior, Bryan Acheampong, says his outfit has the men to stop acts of intimidation and snatching of ballot boxes.



According to him, adequate security will be provided on December 7 to ensure that every voter is protected to vote peacefully.