Bankpama School ripped off as school reopens

The dilapidated Bankpama school

The Bankpama Basic School in the Wa West District had its roof ripped off by a heavy rainstorm rendering the school inaccessible as school reopens on Monday, October 5, 2020.

The residents of the Bankpama community, who revealed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Tuesday said they were worried their wards would not be able to attend school when it resumes.



According to them, both the primary and the Junior High Schools were ripped off by a rainstorm leaving the building with cracks.



“The school was constructed many years ago by a white man, and since then, the building has never seen any renovation and neither has the Assembly put up a new school for us”, Mr James Awula, the Assembly Member for the Bankpama Electoral Area explained.



According to him, the school children were compelled to lie prostrate anytime they were to do write because there was no furniture for them. Madam Faustina Yipaala, a resident of the community also told the GNA that school children in the community were not willing to go to school because they did not want to sit on the floor.

She, however, said parents were aware of the importance of education to the holistic development of their wards and therefore had to force their wards on daily basis to go to school to enable them to become better persons in the future.



Madam Yipaala appealed to the Wa West District Assembly and the Member of Parliament, Mr Joseph Yieleh Chireh to renovate the school and to provide the necessary infrastructure to enable the children to return to school on 5th October 2020.



President Akufo-Addo announced that second-year Junior High and Senior High School students across the country would resume school on October 5th, 2020, after schools were closed down for about six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.