Basic Seven learners of Aburi Amanfo M/A JHS learn under tree

File photo

Source: GNA

Basic Seven learners of the Aburi Amanfo M/A Junior High School in the Akuapim South Municipality of the Eastern Region learn under trees due to the deplorable state of their classroom.

The learners were directed to report back to school three weeks after school reopened to learn under trees after a rainstorm ripped up parts of the roofs of their classroom block a day before vacation.



Seth Akwagyiram, the headmaster told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the classroom was no longer safe to accommodate both teachers and learners.



“This is temporal until the roof has been fixed to make the classroom conducive and accommodative again for teaching and learning to take place,” he said.



Seth Akwagyiram indicated that the Basic Seven classroom was not the only classroom that was affected by the rainstorm, however, the benevolence of some philanthropists and the PTA helped to fix the other two classrooms before school reopened.



“The CEO of Samgyi Afrika Farms and the PTA donated some money to purchase new roofing sheets and other materials needed to fix the Form Three and Basic Eight classroom roofs,” he noted.

Seth Akwagyiram revealed that letters and reports on the current condition of the school building were written to the Akuapim South Municipal Education Office, Assembly, and the office of the Member of Parliament of the Akuapim South Constituency.



The letters and reports, he indicated, were to solicit funds to perform a major renovation of the school building to prevent such an incident from reoccurring in the future.



Akwagyiram, also called on other stakeholders to help renovate the school building even as the school awaits support from the assembly.



Elizabeth Afriyie, the Akuapim South Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service said a cover note was added to the letter received from the headmaster and later forwarded to the municipal assembly.



“As for how long it will take, I don’t know but we believe that once the letter gets to his table, the Municipal Chief Executive will quickly work on it.”