Basic schools in Cape Coast reopen under strict Coronavirus protocols

Ghana has reopened schools amidst Coronavirus

Basic schools in Cape Coast have resumed academic work with adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in place for the pupils to help control the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The schools were closed for more than 10 months following the outbreak of the pandemic in Ghana in March 2020.



The schools, which reopened Monday, January 18, 2021, introduced several COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.



The Ghana News Agency during a visit to some schools observed that the pupils, who had reported, were adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols.



Madam Mercy Andam, Headmistress of Aboom B Methodist School, told the GNA that the school had received PPE for teachers and students to fully observe the protocols.



Ms Priscilla Awotwe, a student, said she was excited to resume studies and to interact with her colleagues.

At Aboom Zion B, Madam Joyce Acquah, the Headmistress, said lessons officially commenced on Tuesday and enrolment for new students was ongoing.



Students are expected to report at 0700 hours with lessons beginning from 0800 hours to 1200 noon for primary and 0800 hours to 1530 hours for JHS students.



She said efforts were underway to ensure all students adhered to the safety protocols.



Mrs Efua Arhinful, a parent, told the GNA she was glad to bring her ward back to school to continue with studies and acquisition of knowledge.



She said even though there would be no one to assist her at the shop, she was glad schools were reopened for her daughter to learn towards becoming a medical doctor.

Madam Philippine Ekudi, Headmistress of Kwegyir Aggrey Basic School, said social distancing and other safety protocols would be strictly observed in classrooms and around the compound.



She said lessons would begin from 0800 hours to 1200 hours with seven periods daily for lower and upper primary.



However, the daily periods for JHS was yet to be fixed.