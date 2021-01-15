Basic schools reopen in Bolgatanga Municipality

Basic schools in Ghana have reopened

Basic schools in the Bolgatanga Municipality have resumed without adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Schools reopened on Friday, following the President's directive to reopen academic institutions.



The President made the announcement in his 21st address to the nation about measures taken by the government to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as well as ease the restrictions.



The reopening of schools comes nine months after educational institutions were closed on March 15, 2020, due to the COVID-19.



The Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to some schools in the Bolgatanga Municipality observed that some pupils reported to the school and were busily cleaning the compounds without face masks and facilities to wash their hands.



In an interview, Miss Evelyn Ayine, a pupil of the Sacred Heart Junior High School (JHS) in Bolgatanga, was happy that school had reopened to enable them resume studies.

Master Wisdom Ayinbotta, a pupil at St. John's Primary, said he was excited because he would no longer engage in smock weaving as he did during the holidays.



Oliver Azoteyinne, the Assistant Headmaster for St. Joseph JHS, in the Soe community indicated that the school had the infrastructural to contain all the pupils and to adhere to the social distancing protocol.



He said they were, however, waiting to receive Personal Protective Equipment from the Ghana Education Service to enable them to fully observe the COVID-19 protocols.



At the Zaare Experimental Primary and Kindergarten, Madam Gladys Nsoh Asokamah, the Headmistress of the school, said the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) was considering acquiring reusable nose masks for pupils while they waited for government to provide more.



She said teachers were ready to teach and impact knowledge to ensure that they covered up for the lost time.

She called on parents to support the process by ensuring that their wards were always at school at the appropriate time.



Meanwhile, most of the schools GNA visited did not have handwashing facilities.



While some said they were yet to acquire face masks others said they could not afford.








